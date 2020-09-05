After Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with alleged drug trade on Friday, 4 September, the pictures and videos of her with popular celebrities have started doing rounds on social media sites. Notably, her photos and video clips with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra have now gone viral.

The actress was the star campaigner for the BJP in the 2019 by-election. She had taken part in the door-to-door campaign in the KR Pet constituency. During the period, she was seen alongside BY Vijayendra, who is also the vice-president of the party.

KC Narayana Gowda, who left the JD (S) for the BJP, scripted history by registering the first win for the saffron party in the assembly. BY Vijayendra was the in-charge of the campaign and the victory earned him a lot of respect within the party.

Also, the pictures shared by her on her Instagram account with the BJP leaders that include the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at an event are causing an embarrassment to the saffron party as people are attacking the party over it.

Meanwhile, Ragini was arrested after prolonged interrogation by the Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths over alleged Sandalwood's connection with the banned drugs.

"We have arrested Ragini to investigate her alleged involvement in the use of banned drugs and her links with drug peddlers after questioning her for over eight hours," Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil is quoted as saying by the IANS.

Her house was raided by seven CCB sleuths and found cigarettes with ganja in her flat, police sources have told the IANS. "We also found important materials during the search, which we cannot reveal now as the investigation is under progress," said Patil.

The actress will be produced before a magistrate after a medical check-up. The investigating agency has sought her custody for interrogation for allegedly using narcotic drugs at rave parties in the city over the months, Patil added.

Ragini is arrested under Sections 21(b) and (c) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 in the Cottonpet police station. The cops have arrested two event managers Viren Khanna and Rahul Tonse in connection with the case.