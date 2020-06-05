The children, who were infected by coronavirus, from Raghava Lawrence's hostel have recovered from the COVID-19. Yes, the multifaceted talent himself has confirmed the news on his social media accounts.

According to reports, out of 25 residents, 20 kids from the hostel (Larencce Charitable Trust) had tested positive for COVID-19. They were sent to the isolation wards and undergoing treatment for the deadly pandemic. They have now been discharged.

Raghava Lawrence's Thank Note

Raghava Lawrence thanked the concerned authorities for their immediate help along with the doctors and nurses for their selfless service.

On his Facebook page, he wrote, "Hi friends and fans, I want to share a good news with you all. My trust kids who were taking treatment for Coronavirus are safely discharged after they tested negative. The kids are back to our trust. My heart felt thanks to S.P Velumani sir, honourable minister of local administration and Coporation Commisionar G. Prakash sir for their immediate help and I'd like to extent my thanks to all doctors and nurses for their selfless service. Like I hoped, my service saved my kids. Thanks to everyone who prayed for them. service is god. [sic]"

Raghava Lawrence has been actively helping the people in need during this tough times. He has contributed to the cause in every possible way. From getting a coronavirus-infected pregnant lady to hospital to arranging transport service stranded people in other stated, from donating rice bags to the poor to providing financial assistance to the relief works, the multifaceted talent has become a role model for many.