Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence, who is basking in on the success of Kanchana 3, has built a house for an old lady, who was the victim of Gaja cyclone and had a house warming ceremony for her.

Raghava Lawrence is multifaceted personality as he has worked as choreographer, actor, director and producer. He is one of the most generous filmmakers from the Tamil film industry. Unlike many other celebs, he has set up a charity trust in his name through which he has aided many heart surgeries for babies.

The Kanchana 3 star has dedicated maximum portions of his earnings for the poor and needy people. He provided food, medicine and basic needs to the victims of natural calamities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He donated Rs 1 crore as a relief fund for the Kerala flood victims in 2018. It was the heights of his generosity, as not many superstars could pay such a hefty sum.

Raghava Lawrence had promised to build a house for an old lady after she lost the one when Gaja cyclone hit the state. The director has finally completed the construction and held house warming ceremony. He took to Twitter to share the news with his followers and he also shared the photos of this event.

Besides pictures, Raghava Lawrence tweeted, "Hi dear Friend and Fans..! Happy to share this pic with you all. Many people requested me to help this amma since Gaja cyclone. I'm very happy that the construction is completed. My heartfull Thanks to the boys for bringing this to my knowledge."Happy to serve Mother's""

Many of his Twitter followers were thrilled with this news and they heaped praises upon Raghava Lawrence for his gesture towards the old lady. Here are some of their replies to this Twitter post.

