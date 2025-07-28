Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are going to be the next guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. It might have been two years since they tied the knot, but the couple has rarely made any joint appearance for a show. From poking fun at one another to sharing tidbits from their relationship, Raghav and Parineeti would spill quite some beans.

The opposite manifestation

At one point, Raghav would also reveal why he wants Parineeti to manifest that he would never become the PM of the country. Raghav spoke about the twist and clarified that whatever the actress says or manifests, the opposite happens. And thus, he wants her to think that he wouldn't become the PM.

"Yeh jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha, 'I'll never ever marry a politician,' aur politician se shaadi ho gayi," he said. (Whatever she says, the opposite happens. She said she would never marry a politician and she got married to one.)

Chadha added, "Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, 'Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India (Now every morning I wake her up and ask her to say)."

On the professional front, after winning hearts with her role in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Pari is gearing up for a web series on Netflix. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress revealed that the success of Chamkila made her cry her heart out, as it was after a long time that she saw such an overwhelming response from the audience.