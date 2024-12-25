Parineeti Chopra is basking in the glory of the rave reviews Chamkila got. The actress made a massive comeback with Diljit Dosanjh starrer after giving several flops in a row. From bagging huge brand endorsements to attending shows all over the world as the guest, the diva has her kitty full. Parineeti recently shared a picture of herself wearing a glittering outfit.

The Chopra girl asked her fans and followers to guess when was the last time she wore the outfit. "I repeated this outfit for an event yesterday, from many years ago. Batao kahan pehna tha (Tell me where did I wear it?" she asked in a social media post. And netizens were quick to dig out pictures of the last time she had worn the outfit.

It was back in for The Kapil Sharma Show where Parineeti and Akshay Kumar were the guests to promote their film - Kesari. Ever since Parineeti's post, her timeline has been bombarded with comments. "Gorgeous then, gorgeous now," wrote a user. "How are you fitting in them even now?" asked another user.

"First time for Kapil Sharma show during Kesari, this time assuming it for the event in Sri Lanka," a social media user asked. "Glad that you repeated the dress while believing in sustainability. We have to reduce our carbon footprints anyway," another social media user mentioned.

"During Kesari promotions on Kapil Sharma Show," read a comment. "Have you not gained weight at all?" another person asked.

Parineeti on marrying Raghav Chadha

Parineeti recently made a joint appearance with husband and MP Raghav Chadha on Aap Ki Adaalat where she spoke about how when she got married to the politican, everyone started assuming that she was making him spend all the money on the wedding.

If I had married an actor, producer, or businessman, people would have said, 'Wow! This actress had such a grand wedding. That's how it should be.' But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn't afford such a lavish ceremony," Chopra said in an interview with Aap Ki Adalat.