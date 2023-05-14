Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi on May 13, 2023. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The AAP leader as well as Parineeti dropped a series of breathtakingly beautiful pictures right after the ring ceremony on her social media handles.

It's official: Raghav and Parineeti are now engaged!

The newly engaged couple exuded radiance and romance dressed in white ethnic outfits which looked no less than a fairytale.

Taking to his official Instagram Raghav Chadha dropped pictures and wrote, Everything I prayed for .. she said yes! With a ring emoji. Parineeti also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes."

Soon after the engagement ceremony, the couple made their first appearance together outside the venue.

Papraazi tease Raghav and Parineeti

The paps teased Raghav saying, 'Rajneeti se Parineeti ho gaya' (From politics to Parineeti) leaving the newly-engaged couple blushing. A paparazzi was heard saying, "Bhabhi ko utha lo" (Lift her in your arms).

Meanwhile, apart from the official engagement pictures shared by the duo. The Internet is filled with inside videos and pictures from the post-ring ceremony party.

Mika Singh brought the house on fire where he sang some of his best hit songs, Parineeti and Raghav grooved to the dance numbers sung by Mika.

Priyanka Chopra who is Parineeti's cousin also shared a carousel post from the ceremony.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hugged Raghav Chadha for the new journey in his life. Priyanka Chopra greeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti

One of the videos that have now gone viral, shows Parineeti happily singing the song 'Ve Maahi' as it was played in the background. She holds Raghav's arm and is lovingly looking at him and singing the song. As she sings, Raghav hugs her and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

In one of the videos, Raghav and Parineeti lovingly feed each other and then Raghav kisses her. Their adorable moments are loved by fans and netizens are in awe of the politician's love for the actress. In some of the videos, Raghav seems shy however he reciprocated Parineeti's loving gestures.

Their loved-up pictures are videos have stormed the internet.

Bollywood fraternity and political big-wigs blessed the couple

The engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair with several prominent names from the film industry and politics attending the function. Priyanka Chopra, who is the cousin of the bride-to-be flew in from London to take part in the festivities. She was seen in a neon green saree. Chadha's seniors in the Rajya Sabha, both representing West Bengal in the Upper House -- ace Supreme Court advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife, ghazal and Sufi singer Anita Singhvi, and Derek O'Brien, also with wife, Dr Tonuca Basu -- walked in and happily posed for the photographers.

Take a look at Priyanka's outfit for the occasion.

Then came the political bigwigs -- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flaunting his trademark yellow turban and ever-ready smile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, and former finance minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram, straight off his television appearances post the party's victory in Karnataka.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Take a look at the inside pics and videos

According to reports the actor-politician couple is set to get married later this year.

Congratulations to the couple!