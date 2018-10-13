The Spanish island of Majorca has been heavily affected by intense rain and flash floods on Tuesday night. Social media was abuzz with dramatic video footages that showed torrents of water gushing through the streets of the island town with reports claiming that more than 20 centimetres of rain fell within just four hours.

The floods have caused deaths of over ten people while a few more remained missing.

In the wake of such events, world number 1 tennis player, Rafael Nadal stepped forward to help. Nadal opened up the gates of a tennis academy he owns in the nearby town of Manacor to provide shelter to those rendered homeless by the floods.

The 11-time French Open champion took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 10, to offer his sincere condolences. Nadal tweeted in Spanish which translates to, "Sad day in Majorca. My heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the serious floods in San Llorenç". He further added in the same tweet that his tennis academy would remain open for everyone who needed accommodation, "As we did yesterday we offer today the facilities Rafa Nadal Academy for all those affected that need accommodation"

Nadal's rival on the court, Novak Djokovic also offered his support to the victims from China where he is competing for the Shanghai Masters. In a video message on his twitter, Djokovic said, "I want to send my condolences to everyone who lost close people in their lives. I want to send my best wishes and strength and good energy to everyone to go through this. I can only imagine how difficult it is, especially for people who have been in the epicentre of everything."

Roger Federer, a long-time friend of Nadal, had a message for the Spaniard and his people, "I am very sorry about the news and I know how important Majorca is to Rafa. It's nice to see him helping and it is super inspiring. You have our support Rafa. We think of everybody in Majorca and wish you strength in these difficult times."

Proving to be a champion off the court as much on it, Rafael Nadal has also stepped out onto the streets with a broom in the mud and water to help in cleaning up the streets of his town.

Meanwhile Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal said that his nephew shouldn't be publicized because of his efforts as he is merely a person trying to help as many others. In an interview to Cadena Ser, Toni was quoted, "'It gets highlighted because it's Rafael Nadal, but if any other person does it is good as well. Everyone here wanted to help. He is just one more person to do it". He further added, "Rafa's desire is to help and not to become the headlines."

Real Madrid forward and Majorcan native Marco Asensio also extended his condolences by tweeting, "My most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased due to the severe flooding in Sant Llorenç. All of my support for those affected."