The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified the public regarding a missing camera from Gillespie County. The health department warned that people should not touch this camera box, as it contains radioactive material. Even though the material is sealed with multiple layers of protection, authorities have urged people to report immediately if they find the missing radioactive camera.

More details about the radioactive camera

Authorities revealed that the camera is owned by Shawcor, and it is widely used in the oil and gas industry. According to the official explanation, the camera went missing as it got swept away in the floodwaters of the Pedernales River southeast of Fredericksburg.

"The camera, owned by Shawcor and commonly used in the oil and gas industry, went missing when a truck with a slide-in camper containing a mobile darkroom was swept away in the floodwaters of the Pedernales River southeast of Fredericksburg. The camper was located about 10 miles downstream, but the camera was not inside. The company is actively searching for the camera with support from DSHS and local authorities," read a statement issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Should the public worry?

As the statement issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services issued the statement regarding the missing radioactive camera, many people become panicked, and they called up the authorities regarding the dangers posed by the radioactive material.

According to experts, levels of radiation outside the camera is not dangerous, but opening the box is not advisable.

"This type of radioactive source is called a "sealed source" because the radioactive material is sealed inside a capsule, which is in turn sealed inside the camera with protective shielding and other safety features. The entire camera is stored in a locked half-inch-thick steel overpack box with radiation markings. Levels of radiation outside the camera, itself, are not dangerous," added DSHS.

People who find the camera can contact Gillespie County Emergency Management at 830-998-7252, or the DSHS 24-hour phone line at 512-458-7460.