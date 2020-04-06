A spike has been reported in radiation levels in the restricted zone around Ukraine's Chernobyl due to two forest fires. "There is bad news – radiation is above normal in the fire's centre," Yegor Firsov, head of Ukraine's state ecological inspection service, said on Facebook on Sunday, March 5, adding that the fires spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres) of the forest.

The firefighters rushed to the site to put out the blazes in the area around the Chernobyl, which had witnessed the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 and successfully localised one of the fires that covered about 12 acres.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)