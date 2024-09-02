Radhika Sarathkumar has made some bold accusations against the men in the industry. The veteran actress has spoken about how cameras are installed and hidden in vanity van of actresses. The southern superstar further added that she herself has seen men watching such videos on their mobile phones. Radhika's statement comes within a few weeks of Justice K Hema Committee report that has shocked the industry.

Radhika's shocking statements

Radhika further added that it is not just Mollywood where such abuse is rampant but in other industries as well. She also added that she has seen men on the sets watching videos of other women inside their caravan or vanity van through hidden cameras getting dressed or changing. "I have seen this. I have seen videos of women changing clothes in caravans," PTI reported the senior actress saying.

While she refused to delve into the matter any further or take any names, she revealed that she always insists on getting a hotel room. "I grew very angry. I insisted that I needed to be safe and so I said I did not want caravan and went back to my hotel room," the actress added.

Radhika's statement has received support from RMP leader K K Rema. Rema called the industry one of biggest underworlds. He also called the whole controversy cruel. The Hema Committee report lists out various cases of sexual assault and abuse faced by prominent celebrities by other renowned names in Mollywood. Ever since the report has come out, several celebs have come out voicing their opinion on the same.

Swara Bhasker had also broken her silence on the matter and said, "I've just got down to reading the findings of the redacted Hema Committee Report and the findings are heartbreaking... and familiar! Here are some thoughts..#sexualharassment #genderviolence #hemacommitteereport."