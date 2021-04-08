A special court for cases against MP and MLAs in Chennai convicted actor couple Ramanathan Sarathkumar and Radhika and one more person in a 2018 cheque bounce case and sentenced them to one-year rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday. In addition, the court has also imposed a penalty of Rs. 5 crores in connection with the case.

The case pertains to Radiance Media Private Ltd. Moving filing a plea alleging that Magic Frames company, where Sarathkumar, Radhika and Listin Stephen are partners, had borrowed Rs. 1.50 crore and had issued two cheques. Subsequently, Sarath had taken another loan of Rs. 50 lakhs from Radiance Media and in return, he had issued five cheques for Rs. 10 lakh each. When the cheques were presented for realisation, they all bounced.

Radiance Media vs. Magic Frames

In response to this, Radiance Media moved the court seeking action against the trio under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. However, Sarathkumar and Radhika challenged the criminal proceedings initiated against them in the Saidapet fast track court and moved the High Court.

But Justice GK Illanthiraiyan declined the case in 2019 and urged the Saidapet fast track court to finish the trial within six months. In the meantime, the case was transferred to the Special Court for MP/MLAs in Chennai Collectorate complex, since Sarathkumar was a member of the state legislature when the case was filed.

Actor couple found guilty of offence

On Wednesday, Justice N Alicia concluded the hearing and found the trio guilty of the offence and sentenced them to one year of jail. The court also allowed the suspension of the sentence petition moved by Sarathkumar stating that the issue will be resolved.

Sarathkumar made his debut in Telugu film with 'Samajamlo Sthree' and after playing a number of negative characters, he established himself as a lead actor in the industry and was part of popular films such as 'Munarivippu' and 'Band Master'. Later in 2007, he started his own political party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

Meanwhile, Radikaa had started her acting career with the 1987 Tamil release 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail'. She had received the award for the 'Best Telugu Actress' for A. Kodandarami Reddy's directorial titled 'Nyayam Kavali'.