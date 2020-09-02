Radhika Kumaraswamy has reportedly filed a complaint against an unknown person for illegally uploading one of her movies on YouTube. The actress' 2013 movie Sweety Nanna Jodi had its theatrical release in 2013 and she had made the movie with the budget of Rs 3 crore which is out on the video-sharing website.

"We had invested Rs 3 crore on the movie. Some unknown person has illegally uploaded our movie without our permission and has cheated us," Bangalore Mirror quotes Radhika Kumaraswamy as claiming in her complaint.

The North CEN Police are now investigating the case.

Sweety Nanna Jodi was a romantic film in which she had paired up with Auditya. It was a comeback film of Radhika after five-year hiatus. The Vijayalakshmi Singh-directorial was produced by Radhika herself.

Radhika's Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Radhika has a couple of projects in her hands. Kontract starring Arjun Sarja and female-centric flick Bhairadevi are in the post-production stages.

The actress was recently approached for Darling Krishna of Love Mocktail fame's next film 'Srikrishna@gmail.com.' However, the actress turned down the offer for some reasons. Now, Bhavana Menon has bagged the opportunity with her both hands.

"Bhavana is a very good actor and even her character demands sensitive expressions to portray her role in this movie. I wanted a fresh pair hence I cast her with darling Krishna. Besides, Krishna has not acted with her so far," director Nagashekhar is quoted as saying.