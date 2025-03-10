Radhika Apte has always been quite secretive about her private life. The Sacred Games actress has always maintained that she doesn't want her family to get into unwanted limelight. Radhika, who recently welcomed her baby girl, has now dropped a rare family picture. Apte shared a picture of her husband, Benedict Taylor and newborn daughter wishing everyone on Women's Day.

Radhika's post

"Happy women's day to us all," she wrote with a heart emoji. The picture has her British origin husband and the actress amidst the jungles with their daughter nestled on a baby swing, clinging to her father. The picture has been melting hearts, more so because Radhika has always kept her family away from the limelight.

Radhika and Benedict welcomed their baby girl in December, 2024. However, the talented actress made the announcement a week after her daughter's birth with a picture. In the picture, Radhika could be seen attending a meeting on her laptop while breastfeeding her daughter. "First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast," she had written.

Radhika - Benedict's DIY wedding

Radhika and Benedict got married in 2012. Benedict is a Britain-based violinist, musician, and composer. In an interview, the Shor in The City actress had said that she and Taylor got married in a DIY wedding. The two made food themselves, dressed up themselves and invited their friends. But, they were so drunk that none of them remembered to click any pictures.

"When I got married to Benedict 10 years ago, we forgot to click pictures. We had a DIY marriage. We called our friends, made food ourselves, had the wedding at a place in Northern England, and partied. But no pictures. Even though half of our friends were photographers, none of them either clicked any pictures. We were all so drunk. So, I don't have any pictures of my wedding. Which is nice in a different way," she had said in an interview.