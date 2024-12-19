Radhika Apte gave birth to her baby girl earlier this month. The Parched actress has always been very guarded about her life with husband Benedict Taylor. Hence, when she appeared on the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival with a full-grown baby bump, everyone was taken by surprise. Radhika didn't even make an official announcement of her baby girl's birth.

Instead, the Sacred Games actress shared a picture of her breastfeeding her newborn while attending a meeting. Sharing the picture, Apte wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #itsagirl #girlsarethebest #abeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic."

Radhika also did a raw and unfiltered pregnancy photoshoot for the cover of Vogue magazine, two weeks before giving birth. The actress detailed how the pregnancy wasn't an accident but was a shock. The talented actress also mentioned how she knew the moment she had conceived and started telling people even before the tests.

"I started telling people the very next day. It's such a stupid story, really. I don't want to make it public, but let's just say it's funny how it happened - it wasn't an accident, but we also weren't trying. And it still came as a shock," she revealed.

"I think it's easier when people know whether they want a child or not. In our case, neither of us wanted kids, but there was this one percent curiosity about what it would be like. Then, when this happened, we wondered whether to even go ahead," Radhika further told Vogue.

Being kinder to her body

The actress, who has cemented her place in the industry with some path-breaking films, added that she found it hard to accept her pregnant body. Apte mentioned how she looked swollen, her legs and feet hurt, and she also had shooting pains in the pelvis during the photoshoot for the magazine.

However, after giving birth, once she looked back at the photos, she learnt to be kinder to her body.