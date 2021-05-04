From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani to Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool, singer-and-composer Payal Dev has made millions swing to her voice. However, it has been Salman Khan's Pardesiya from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which has made everyone talk about the voice behind the song. A definite chartbuster, the song has been trending even after a few days of release. International Business Times got in touch with singer Payal Dev, to talk about her favourite song, the reaction to Pardesiya and more.

What do you have to say about the reaction the song has received?

It is immensely overwhelming. People are loving the track, they are loving the vibe of the song. I am getting so many messages from people that my voice is sounding pretty different in the song and how they are listening to it on loop. The song has been trending and there couldn't be a better compliment than this for the singer.

Do you feel the singer often gets overlooked in the song because of the stars performing in it?

Not really! I feel once a star comes onboard a song, the market value of the song sky rockets. There are many singers who sing and perform in their own songs, but it never gets such visibility. As a singer, I also feel it would be an achievement to say that 'Salman Khan danced to my song'! For a singer's growth, not only the song and how you've sung it matters but also who performed in it. Looking back, a singer should be able to say that these were the stars who performed in the songs sung by me. So, I don't think singers get overlooked. In fact, stars dancing on our songs make the song more popular and widens its reach.

How did you prepare yourself for singing Dil De Diya? Many on social media have compared the song with the old song Pardesiya. How do you look at the comparison?

The song in no way is similar to the old Pardesiya. The composition, the music, the vibe, the beats, the style of singing; everything is different to the old one. The words 'Dil', 'Dil De Diya' and 'Pardesiya' are quite common words and you often hear them in various songs. So, there is no scope for any comparison. I am sure people who are listening to it are enjoying the song thoroughly.

If not Jacqueline, who else do you think would have looked better in the song?

I think there couldn't have been anyone better than Jacqueline Fernandez for this song. She has done total justice to the song with her dance and style. In all the songs, she brings out something new and unique. And her starpower makes the song more popular. I have worked with her previously too, in Genda Phool. So, I know her reach and calibre. She was the perfect choice for the song and I am quite elated with it.

Your favourite song sung by you so far?