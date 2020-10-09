The makers of Radhe have raised the hygiene standards as they resumed its shooting. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a video featuring the precautionary measures taken on its sets by them.

Salman Khan recently resumed the shoot of his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, after a long hiatus of seven months due to the ongoing pandemic. The precautionary measures for everyone's safety are the utmost priority of its producers. Keeping the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) along with additional measures, the makers of the film took to the hills recently to shoot.

Before the pandemic brought shoots to a pause, Radhe had one song and some action scenes left to be shot. The makers are now filming the song in Aamby Valley, near Lonavla. All the cast and crew have gone through the COVID tests and a team of doctors has also examined everybody on the set. The team hopes to complete the shoot without any corona cases or hassles of that sort during the 15-18 days schedule. Producers Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri are maintaining the utmost level of care and safety throughout.

Salman Khan Films released a video to take us through the process and give us a glimpse into how the shoot is progressing with regular sanitization, the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing. The actor captioned it with, "A glimpse from #Radhe sets, where heroes can take off masks in front of cameras coz superheroes behind cameras wear their masks 24x7 Back to work with the most daring team!"

Taking all the necessary precautions, Salman, Disha, Jackie Shroff and others are shooting the sequences at multiple locations along with the crew. All departments have been tested for Covid-19. All cars and tempo travelers had been sanitized before departure. A health and safety officer along with a doctor and ambulance are present on the set to check all crew members. Signages and colours bands for bifurcation are being maintained and followed.

Ensuring utmost safety, a second test was also done for those in close proximate to the set, actors and core team on the film. All government mandates, insurances are being strictly followed throughout. Everyone is getting packaged food and maintaining a sanitised kitchen. Set, surroundings and rooms are being sanitised thrice a day. A team has been inducted to dispose the PPE kits and masks.

Salman and Disha were last seen dancing to Slow Motion in the 2019 period drama, Bharat which became a massive hit. The chemistry between the two was sizzling and fans cannot wait to see them on screen again.