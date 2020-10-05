The shooting of one song and some action scenes of Radhe was left before the pandemic. Superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani are set to complete those sequences in the 15-day schedule.

After seven months amid the pandemic, Salman Khan has returned to shooting for his action-thriller Radhe, which is produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film unit is now filming the song in Aamby Valley near Lonavla. With a 15-day schedule kicking off at ND Studios in Karjat, the buzz around it has been on a high. Disha Patani took off from Mumbai to start work on the Prabhudheva-directorial.

A source close to the development shares, "After shooting for some cop-centric dramatic scenes at ND Studios on October 2 and 3, the team is now in location for a romantic song featuring Salman and Disha", adding that the initial plan was for the team to fly to Azerbaijan for the shoot. However, with travel to foreign lands still restricted, producers Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri decided to stay close to home, keeping everyone's safety in mind amid the pandemic.

The source added, "The location is not densely populated, but is naturally picturesque; the song will be shot with wide-angle shots of the mountains in the background. It's a two-day shoot featuring the lead pair, after which Salman Khan returns to ND Studios again for 10 days, before moving to Bandra's Mehboob studio for the patchwork."

Disha Patani had been rehearsing for three days in a dance studio in Mumbai, before heading to the location. The work has resumed after a six-month wait owing to the current situation. Disha put up on her social media how she was all set to shoot for this one. Salman Khan also recently took to his social media and posted a picture, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe"

Salman Khan and Disha Patani were last seen grooving to "Slow Motion" from the 2019 period drama, Bharat which became a massive hit. The chemistry between them was sizzling and fans can't wait to see them sizzle on screen again.