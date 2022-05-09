Rachitha Mahalakshmi Hints at Marriage with Dinesh Heading For Divorce

Tamil TV serial actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi has reportedly hinted that her marriage with actor Dinesh Gopalswamy is heading for divorce.

Mahalakshmi Hints

A report on Indiaglitz claims that she has indirectly confirmed in an interview that she is leading a separate life for over a year now. During the conversation, the actress claimed that she could relate to the woman separated from her hubby while raising two children.

She further stated that she is suffering from loneliness like her character Sadhana in Idhu Solla Marandha Kathai. Yet she has the power to overcome the personal setbacks, she said in the interview, as per the website.

The speculations of their separation have been doing rounds for a while. As there were no updates on her social media pages with her husband, people had started speculating about the divorce.

Yet to Be Announced

Nonetheless, Rachitha is yet to formally announce the news of the trouble in her marriage.

They had come face to face when they shared screen space as a man and wife in 2010 in Vijay TV's Saravanan Meenatchi. The success of the serial was such that people saw them as a real-life couple.

They too did not disappoint fans as they tied the knot in 2013 after being in love for a few years. In 2019, they were cast alongside Zee Tamil's Nachiyarpuram, but the shooting halted due to Covid-19.

At this stage, she is busy with Colors Tamil's Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai and the Kannada film Ranganayaka, starring Jaggesh.