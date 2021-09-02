https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/764904/katrina-kaif-hrithik-roshans-zomato-ad-lands-trouble.jpg IBTimes IN

Tamil TV goers are ready to welcome yet another reality show. After Bigg Boss and MasterChef, yet another international show is set to entertain the viewers.

Zee Tamil

Popular reality show Survivor is getting its Tamil version. Action King Arjun Sarja will be the host of the adventurous show. It is a show produced in several countries in many languages. Charlie Parsons, British television producer, developed the format in 1992 for Planet 24, but the Swedish version was the first production to make it to television in 1997.

Three years later, Survivor had its American version and became a highly successful show. It was the first reality show to be a profitable venture in the US.

How the Format Works?

Contestants, usually strangers, are marooned on an isolated place. They are given challenges with rewards and earn food, water and fire for their survival. It tests their physical strength and mental abilities. Initially, the participants are divided into two teams and gradually it becomes an individual game as teams are merged and the participants are voted out by their fellow contestants.

The last man to survive the elimination will win the trophy with a cash prize.

Launch Date, Channel and Contestants

Arjun Sarja's Survivor will take off on 12 September. Zee Tamil will air the reality show and the timing of its telecast is yet to be revealed.

Zee Tamil

Arjun Sarja is quite excited about hosting the show. "I feel extremely elated to be a part of this iconic internationally acclaimed reality show Survivor. Playing an integral role in Survivor is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants face their fears and push boundaries to survive on a marooned island. It is a game that will test the willpower and spirit of the contestants." He is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Srushti Dange, Vijayalakshmi (Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame), Nandaa, Gayathri Reddy, Vikranth Santhosh, Besant Ravi, Umapathy Ramaiah and VJ Parvathy are some of the contestants who will be taking part in the reality show.