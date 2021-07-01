Jaggesh has reacted to his son Yathiraj narrowly escaping unhurt in an accident in which the car is completely damaged on Thursday afternoon, 1 July. Being an ardent devotee of saint Sri Raghavendra Swami, he has called it yet another miracle performed by 'Rayaru.'

Jaggesh's First Response

He took Twitter to give his first reaction to the accident. The actor posted, "Rayaru (Sri Raghavendra Swami) is always with us. He tells us through such miracles that he is with us, always. I prayed for my well-being during pooja yesterday. This is yet another miracle for his devotee like me. Have faith in him and you will never regret." the rough translation from his Tweet read.

The Accident

Yathiraj's BMW Car met with an accident on Bangalore-Hyderabad highway around 12.30 pm when his car rammed into a divider before hitting the tree. The onlookers have told news channel that overspeed was the reason why Yathiraj could have probably lost control of his vehicle.

However, there were multiple versions of the stories on different TV channels. One channel claimed that he was travelling with his father Jaggesh when the car hit the divider to prevent ramming into a two-wheeler.

Whereas another channel claimed that Yathiraj tried to prevent his car from hitting a dog.

However, Jaggesh had clarified that he was not travelling with his son, but he heard that Yathiraj hit the divider to save the dog.

The pictures of the car in completely destroyed state are all over the internet.

Yathiraj is reportedly escaped without major injuries since he was wearing a seat belt and due to airbags. He was rushed to a nearby government for first aid. He is out of danger.

Yathiraj is an actor who has worked in the films like Gosi Gang and Bullet Basya.