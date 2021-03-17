Darshan, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Robert, has wished Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh on his birthday (17 March). Thus sending a message to fans that there is no bad blood between the two actors after the audio controversy that shocked Sandalwood last month.

Darshan's Tweet

The actor tweeted, "Happy birthday, dear Jaggesh brother." Jaggesh thanked Darshan for wishing him on his special day.

Last month, an alleged audio of Jaggesh bad-mouthing Darshan was leaked online and the Challenging Star fans had confronted Navarasa Nayaka on the sets of his upcoming film Totapuri forcing him to give an apology for their icon.

Later, Jaggesh vented out his anguish through a video where he slammed the looming 'rowdy' culture in Sandalwood which was a threat to the growth of the film industry. He also expressed his displeasure against a media house for disrespectful comments against him.

Darshan's Apology

Later, in an interview, Darshan said that he would have prevented his fans from storming into the sets of Jaggesh's film Totapuri. "Jaggesh sir is our senior. We should respect them. Whatever he might have said about me, it does not matter. He is our senior. On behalf of my fans, I fold my hands and apologise to him," he said.

"I was not aware of this incident. I had gone to Tirupathi and was travelling. Once I came to know about the issue I called the fans association members and slammed them for disrespecting a senior artiste," Darshan added

Robert on Fire

Meanwhile, Darshan's newly-released film Robert has done extremely well at the Karnataka box office. The film was released on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on 11 February and it had done an earth-shattering collection.

Going by the reports online, the Tharun Sudhir-directorial has minted over Rs 60 crore in six days.