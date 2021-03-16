Challenging Star Darshan's Robert has set the box office on fire. The movie, which was released on 11 March to coincide with the Maha Shivaratri celebration, has managed to attract the audience of all age groups in five days and made an earth-shattering collection.

Gigantic Opening

According to the buzz, Robert minted Rs 17.24 crore on the first day in Karnataka, while it grossed Rs 3.12 crore in Andhra and Telangana. The total collection from the two versions stands at Rs 20.36 crore.

The movie had special early morning shows across the state which helped the flick to post gigantic numbers at the box office on the first day. However, the collection in the Telugu-speaking states was quite unexpected.

On its second day, Robert grossed Rs 12.78 crore to take its two-day total collection in Karnataka to Rs 30.02 crore. However, the collection improved the following day as it raked in Rs 14.10 crore.

Day 4 #Roberrt makes a massive collection of Rs 15.68 crore on Sunday across #Karnataka @TharunSudhir directorial prod by @UmapathyFilms enters #50crore club in 4 days #BlockBuster

Celebrate the success of a #Kannada cinema & look forward for more #Letscelebratecinemaagain pic.twitter.com/nhhjrokZQT — A Sharadhaa / ಎ ಶಾರದಾ (@sharadasrinidhi) March 15, 2021

Robert raked in a total of Rs 44.12 crore in three days and the movie entered Rs 50-crore club on its fourth day. The Darshan-starrer minted Rs 15.68 crore on Sunday to take its total collection to Rs 59.8 crore. In Andhra and Telangana, it has collected Rs 6.19 crore.

Thus it has managed to overcome the mixed talks.

The early reports coming from the trade indicate that Robert made a good collection on Monday as well. It is rumoured that the movie collected around Rs 10 crore.

Inflated Numbers

However, there is a section of people in the industry who believe that the movie has done well, but there is no truth in the numbers doing rounds on social media sites. It is speculated that the makers are spreading the inflated numbers to create more hype around the film.

Some industry insiders claim that Robert, which has Asha Bhat in the female lead role, has made around Rs 35-38 crore, so far.

Note: IBT cannot independently Verify both the claims.