Rachita Ram was linked up with Nikhil Kumaraswamy for years. With the latter tying the knot to Revathi earlier this year, those rumours have died. Now, speculations of her wedding have resurfaced online, but this time with a new actor.

Social media is abuzz with the rumours of Rachita Ram tying the knot with Dhanveer Gowda. Well, it started after a selfie of them went viral on the internet. It is not clear whether it is an old photo or a new picture.

Rachita Ram's Comment on her Wedding

Talking about her marriage, Rachita Ram had earlier said that she was open to both love and arrange marriage. She said, "I'm ready for both love marriage and arranged marriage. We belong to Gowda caste so I would like to marry a Gowda boy."

This comment had given credence to the speculations of the actress dating Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Even now, her statement is relevant as Dhanveer belongs to the Gowda community.

Rachita Ram started her career with Darshan's Kannada film Bulbul. In seven years, she has been part of over 20 films. Apart from the Challenging Star, she has worked with most of the stars like Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivaraj Kumar, Ganesh, Sri Murali, Upendra, Sudeep, Ramesh Aravind, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva Sarja, and Duniya Vijay.

She is one of the top actresses in Sandalwood who is currently working in over 10 films.

Coming to Dhanveer Gowda, he started his career with Simple Suni's Bazaar. Currently, he is working on Harish Santhosh's Bumper.