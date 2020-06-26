Dhruva Sarja and Challenging Star Darshan have come forward to help the producer of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Raja Marthanda. They have expressed their willingness to dub for the Chiru's character following his death.

Speaking with Cinema Express, director Ram Narayan has spoken about Dhruva Sarja talking to producer Shivakumar about lending his voice for Chiranjeevi Sarja's character. However, he is not going to put pressure on Dhruva rather he wants the actor to take part in the process at his own convenience.

'Darshan Sir was willing to dub for the film'

"I was also told by my producer that even Darshan Sir was willing to dub for the film. He had expressed this to the producer. He wanted to lend support to the film, out of his friendship, he had with Chiranjeevi Sarja," the director is quoted as saying by the daily.

Ram Narayan claims that Chiranjeevi Sarja was keen on dubbing for his character as it had the dialogues in Halegannada (Old Kannada) language and had a couple of lengthy dialogues.

"Dhruva Sarja will give complete justification to his brother's character. We wouldn't have asked for better support," the director adds. The shooting of Raja Marthanda is almost complete except for a duet song.

The film has Arjun Janya's music and Jabez K Ganesh's cinematography.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on 7 June after suffering a heart attack. He was aged 39 and his death came as a big shock the fans of Sandalwood films. He was laid to rest at Dhruva Sarja's farmhouse.

Apart from Raja Marthanda, he was working on Ranam and Kshatriya.