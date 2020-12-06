Telangana's Ranchakonda Police team is being lauded for rescuing a woman, who was lured by a man in the name of love to push into flesh trade, within 10 hours after she went missing from her home in West Bengal.

In a joint operation with West Bengal Police, Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda Police Commissionarate rescued the 23-year-old woman, a resident of West Bengal's 24 Parganas district, on Saturday morning.

Rachakonda Police Commissionarate is one of the three located in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

Flesh trade victim

The young woman was allegedly lured by a man in the guise of love and brought to Hyderabad with a malicious intention to force her into flesh trade, Telangana Today reported.

The rescue operation was undertaken following inputs from Prajwala, an NGO working for women empowerment and rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of victims of sex trafficking.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit relied on the lead of an unidentified phone that was used by the young woman to alert her parents.

During around five-hour-long operation, Rachakonda Police established close coordination with West Bengal Police and two civil society organisations – Shakti Vahini and Prajwala.

Finally, the victim was rescued at 11.30 pm on Saturday from Hyderabad and was handed the girl over to the NGO to be sent back to her native place.

Accused yet to be arrested

Police officials said that efforts were on to identify and trace the young man who brought the victim to Hyderabad.

Lauding the police, Prajwala co-founder Dr Krishnan, "In a fantastic inter-state coordination, a 23-year-old missing woman from 24 Paraganas, West Bengal was traced in Hyderabad in less than 10 hours of the case being reported to Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Rachakonda Commiserate".