Two Rachakonda Police personnel saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide with her husband in Hyderabad on Monday. The policemen were fast enough to save her, but her husband died.

Head constable Mahipal and driver Navin of Rachakonda police station carried the woman to the police vehicle to take her to the hospital without wasting any time. The condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

Unfortunate incident Jawahar nagar PS. Husband and wife attempted to commit suicide.Timely shifting of her by Rachakonda HC Mahipal, HG Driver Navin to Hospital saved life of Wife. Husband died. #Mahipal HC & #Navin HG efforts #appreciated in #saving #life. @TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS https://t.co/UHkcIy9pWj — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) May 27, 2019

The swift work of the policemen has been appreciated by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat. He took to Twitter to appreciate the work of the two policemen and shared a video of the policemen carrying the ailing woman to the vehicle.

The video was initially tweeted by Pinto Deepak of The New Indian Express. Social media users have also appreciated the efforts of the policemen.

The suicide rate in Telangana has been high in the recent past. At least 19 students had committed suicide in April.