A video call made by a man to his wife before trying to commit suicide saved his life as she alerted the Hyderabad Police which acted swiftly to stop him from taking the extreme step.

Ramakrishna was found between Nampally and Lakdikapul railway stations in the heart of the city Thursday evening, waiting for a train to jump under it.

Technology saves life. Man made a video call to his wife about his plan to commit suicide. Wife informed Tappachabutra Police which swung into immediate action and traced him on the railway track and saved him from getting run over by a train. Felt so satisfied about the family," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted on Friday.

According to police, the medical representative was depressed over not receiving the salary for the last three months.

Resident of Markunday Nagar under the Tappachabotra police station limits, Ramakrishna, 34, had left his house with a decision to end his life and reached the railway track. He made a video call to his wife Sailaja informing her that he is committing suicide. Shocked over this, the woman immediately dialed 100.

The police swung into action and traced Ramakrishna's location from the mobile phone signals. Tappachabutra Additional Inspector Prasad Rao sent a constable with Sailaja to the railway track and they stopped him from taking his life. Minutes later a train passed through the track.

The woman heaved a sigh of relief. The police counseled Ramakrishna, who confessed that he was depressed due to no work and no salary for three months and decided to end the life after consuming liquor.