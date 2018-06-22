Salman Khan's latest release Race 3 has had an excellent start at the box office, but its collection witnessed big drop at the domestic market after the first weekend. Though the movie crossed Rs 100 crore collection in just three days of its release, Race 3 failed to surpass Rs 150-crore mark over the first week.

The action thriller has had a superb opening day box office collection earning Rs 29.17 crore at the domestic circuits. Despite having negative reviews from the critics, Race 3 enjoyed even better business over the weekend collecting Rs 38.14 crore and Rs 39.16 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, the film's collection suffered major fall from Monday. With over 50 percent fall, Race 3 managed to collect Rs 14.24 crore on its fourth day. The earning on the subsequent days went even down with a collection of Rs 12.05 crore on Tuesday and Rs 9.25 crore on Wednesday, raking Rs 142.01 crore by the end of its sixth day.

The Remo D'Souza directorial was just Rs 8 crore short of reaching the 150 crore mark, which according to early estimates, it failed to achieve on Thursday. While the exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest that Race 3 collected Rs 7.75 crore (approximately) on its seventh day.

Thus, Salman's movie failed to cross Rs 150 crore by a small margin by the end of its first week. The dip in the box office figures of Race 3 over the weekdays is certainly going to disappoint the makers of the film, considering the huge moolah that it had raked over the weekend.

While the movie was initially released across 4,200 screens, some sources from the industry claimed that the screen count has been reduced to half from second week due to dip in audience interest. Nonetheless, Race 3 might witness some jump in its collection again over the second weekend.