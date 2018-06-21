The Remo D'Souza-directorial, Race 3 might have broken several records at the box office in its opening weekend. But it was slammed left, right and centre by critics who called it one of the worst Bollywood films of 2018. Salman Khan's fans too were disappointed with the film's weak storyline, silly dialogues, a lack of suspense and cringe-worthy performances.

The third installment of Race franchise, which stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, failed to live up to the hype, disappointing viewers and critics alike.

While some sections of the audience have already started rejecting the film, an angry fan, Manish Jain, owner of Shot Ok Motion Pictures, tore apart the Salman Khan-starrer. His brutally honest review which will leave you in splits.

Jain penned down his thoughts to express how he felt after watching the action thriller soon after it released in theatres on June 15.

Read the full text of his Race 3 review here: