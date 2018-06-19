Salman Khan's Race 3 has made a wonderful collection at the domestic box office in its opening weekend as well as on the weekdays and proved all the predictions of the trade analysts wrong.

Before its release, trade analysts from Bollywood gave big predictions about Race 3 collection at the box office. But they changed prediction soon after its first show on the first day. They said the movie might do well at the box office due to the pre-release business, but the word of mouth would affect its business on the following days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Race3 rests on Salman's brawny shoulders... Eid holidays + brand value attached to the film [#Race] are huge plusses... But the biggest of films need a strong foundation [content] to stand tall... Unfortunately, #Race3 lacks that power!"

Race 3 not only made a brilliant collection at the domestic box office on the first day but also showed a big jump in its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Its growth was a big surprise for the trade pundits, who went to say that its huge collection was due to Eid holiday and it would show a steep decline in its collection from Monday.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? ₹ 200 cr? ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Or will it cruise past ₹ 300 cr? Only time will tell. Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score... Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited #Sanju - which is high on hype - hits the screens on 29 June 2018... Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided."

Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Audience response for #Race3 is DISASTROUS. Weekdays collection will decide its fate, forget about 300 cr, even 200 cr will be an achievement for this dud" He added, "I guarantee #Race3 would not have collected even 60 cr weekend on a non-festival release date, EID gave it a boost of 35-40 crs on its first weekend. Those who are associated with film business will agree with me deep down inside their hearts."

However, Race 3 has gone to clear the Monday test and collected a total of Rs 120.71 crore net at the Indian box office in four days. Its day-wise collection is Rs 29.17 crore on Fri, Rs 38.14 crore on Sat, Rs 39.16 crore on Sun and Rs 14.24 crore on Mon. The movie is successful in proving the trade experts' predictions wrong.