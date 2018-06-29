Salman Khan's Race 3 has made an average collection at the Indian box office in its second week, despite no viable competition. It has failed to cross Rs 200-crore mark in domestic market in 14 days.

Initially, Race 3 opened with an impressive response and collected Rs 140.74 crore net at the domestic box office in the first week. Though there were no new film releases, the movie witnessed huge drop of 85 percent on its second Friday. Though it showed some growth over the weekend, it was not up to the mark. However, its collection soon hit the rock bottom levels, especially, during the weekdays.

Race 3 has collected approximately Rs 24.05 crore net at the domestic box office in its second week and its 14-day total collection has reached Rs 164.79 crore. The breakup of its second week collection is Rs 3.30 crore on Friday, Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.75 crore on Monday, Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.00 crore on Wednesday and Rs 1.75 crore on Thursday.

In its second week, Race 3 was expected to become the second highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018, beat the lifetime record of Baaghi 2. But the movie has fallen back with a small margin. As you are reading this article, the Salman Khan starrer has already collected the much need amount (Rs 21 lakh) on its third Friday and beaten the record of the Tiger Shroff starrer.

Before its release, trade analysts had predicted that Race 3 would easily cross Rs 300-crore mark at the domestic box office, but they changed it Rs 200-crore mark after watching the movie. Some felt that it might surpass this mark in its second week, but the movie has just failed to meet the expectations. It needs to rake in over Rs 35 crore more to achieve this feat.

However, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has hit the screens today and it has forced Race 3 out of many cinema halls. The movie will also become the first choice for most of the film goers. Hence, the Salman Khan starrer will never be able to surpass Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Here is the list of top 10 highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2018. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.