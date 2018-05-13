Alia Bhatt's Raazi is hit by piracy as the full movie has been leaked online. The full movie has been made available on some illegal sites for users to watch online or download for free.

Raazi released this Friday, and in a span of just 2 days, the full movie has been leaked online. Multiple sites have acquitted pirated version of the film, and made it available on the internet with free download option.

While some of the pirated versions of the movie are of average quality, some sites have even uploaded the full movie in HD quality print. Although Raazi has been running successfully at the box office, its collection may get affected due to it getting leaked online. The producers of Raazi are currently happy about the entire response that Raazi received, but this news of piracy would give them sleepless nights.

Piracy has been a major issue for Bollywood since many years now. Despite several precautionary measures been taken, almost all the movies become victim of piracy soon after the official release.

In some rare cases, films get leaked online even before the release. Films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti, Bandookbaaz Babumoshai among some others were made available on internet days before the official release, causing huge losses to the producers.

Meanwhile, Raazi has had a good start at the box office with a collection of over Rs 7 crore on its first day. Cashing on the strong word of mouth, the spy thriller witnessed a jump of over 50 percent on its second day, and collected Rs 11.30 crore.