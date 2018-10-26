Caught up in the ongoing finger spinner versus wrist spinner debate, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin took a veiled swipe at critics, suggesting that the theories floating by experts in Indian cricket are merely based on perceptions.

The Tamil Nadu spinner, who is not part of the ODI team due to the resurgence of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal was asked about the effectiveness of wrist-spin, to which he replied with sarcasm.

"Like they say, whatever spins, I'm sure everything will spin around. It's only a matter of time I guess...most often than not, Indian cricket is build on perceptions, and I'm sure it will continue."

The fourth most successful Test bowler for India, Ashwin was forthright in stating that he hardly pays heed to critics, who, he said, are easily swayed by the success of a cricketer. "If the stock ball is successful, people will say it is right. If it is not, people will have an opinion."

"For the better part of my 150 wickets, experts kept on saying that I was trying variations, when I knew that I wasn't. These are opinions created by people and I don't have time for that anymore as I want to enjoy my game."

But he did attack the people who failed to see that he is battling his own benchmarks.

"I am always battling benchmarks that I have created for myself. Unfortunately people don't that into account and I don't expect them to. That's never been an Indian way. I am still taking 5-6 Test wickets per game and have matured over the last 25 months."

Citing an example, Ashwin proceeded to explain how in a game in Sydney in 2014, experts wanted him to go for wickets, but when he went for wickets, he was criticised, suggesting that he should have bowled tight and prevented easy singles.

"This is the wall that I hit all the time. The battle is within me as I can't keep relying on other opinions."

The spinner also mentioned that he is ready to tackle the Aussies in their den next month, after changing his technique of the carrom ball.

"I don't bowl the carrom ball from the top now. I bowl from underneath so that it doesn't give much trajectory to batsman and it skids through."