Businessman Robert Vadra, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday, 30 May, said it was the 11th time he was appearing before a probe agency and that he has been subjected to 70 hours of questioning.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is being probed in a money laundering case. The ED is investigating him over the purchase of London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

Before appearing in front of the ED, Vadra took to Facebook and Twitter. "I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have & will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies. Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," he said.

Vadra was called to testify in front of investigating officer of the case. His statement was recorded. The ED recently petitioned against the cancellation of his anticipatory bail, which was granted by the Delhi High Court on April 1.

Seeking a reversal of the order, the petition said: "In all likelihood, the respondent (Mr. Vadra) is likely to tamper with the evidence and the witnesses of the case."

"The bald denials to the basic facts, contrary to the records of the case, by the respondent only highlights his non-cooperative and evasive attitude," it added.

Following this, the Delhi HC issued a notice to Vadra on 27 May, seeking his response. The court also sought the response of Manoj Arora, an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP and a co-accused in the case.

The Congress party was targeted fiercely by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, over the allegations against Vadra. He called the matter a "political witch hunt" at the time, but sought a bail in advance in view of possible arrest.