UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, the Royal Palace announced. The queen was aged 96 and her reign lasted 70 years.

Confirming the death of the Queen, Buckingham Palace released a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prince Charles III, the eldest son of the queen and the next King and head of state of the UK and 15 Commonwealth nations, said: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Elizabeth II passed away surrounded by her family, including her four sons and her two grandsons the Duke Of Cambridge, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement.

UK, the world mourns loss of Queen

This is a dark day in the history of UK as the country lost its longest-reigning queen. The world, by extension, mourns the loss of Elizabeth II. Here are the reactions from around the world to the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Droupadi Murmu, President of India: "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

Canada PM Justin Trudeau: "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

Samia Suluhu, President of the United Republic of Tanzania: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of all Tanzanians, I send my sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity and stability."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: "There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace."