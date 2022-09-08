On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the worst fears and speculations over Queen Elizabeth's health. The statement said that Queen Elizabeth's health had deteriorated in recent days which required her to be placed under medical supervision with doctors being, "concerned" about her health.

Prince Charles and his eldest son William already arrived at the site to be with the Queen. But what happens when the 96-year-old and one of the oldest British monarch passes away? After seven decades of Queen Elizabeth being on the throne, the United Kingdom will experience a time when it will be left without a monarch.

Technically speaking

The moment Queen Elizabeth passes away, technically speaking, that very moment her eldest child Prince Charles becomes the monarch. However, there is a detailed and lengthy process to the protocols already drawn out and traditions to be observed and how the announcement is to be made.

'London Bridge is Down'

Beyond the nursery rhyme that talks of London Bridge falling down, when the monarch actually passes away, the phrase becomes a codename: London Bridge is Down.

Much to the astonishment of many in the world, the elaborate planning for when Queen Elizabeth dies has already been underway for decades. The phrase London Bridge is Down will be used to communicate the Queen's demise to family members and foreign diplomats.