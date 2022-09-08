London Bridge is down; Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest serving monarch, dies at 96

In a tragic development, setting a cloud of gloom over the UK and the world, UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. The Royal Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen is no more. The queen was aged 96.

Confirming the death of the Queen, Buckingham Palace released a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and a national two-minute silence will be held at noon.

Queen Elizabeth II health had doctors worried, post which the queen was under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Hearing the news of the queen's health, all her four children arrived at Balmoral. Queen grandson, the Duke of Cambridge also visited Balmoral to be by the side of the queen.

The 96-year-old monarch had been dogged by health issues since October 2021. She had passed on most of her duties to Prince Charles, who is the heir to the throne. The Queen was seen walking with a stick at Westminster Abbey service in October last year, and had been struggling to walk and stand.

Queen Elizabeth II: A symbol of strength

Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London on April 21, 1926. She was the first born of the Duke and Duchess of York. She married to Prince Philip Mountbatten in November 1947, a marriage that lasted 73 years until the prince's death in April last year. They had four children, : Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

On February 6, 2022, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee began, marking 70 years on the throne. In fact, her long reign made her the second-longest serving monarch in history, surpassing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej.