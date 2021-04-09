The Royal Family on Friday announced that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, is no more. Philip was aged 99.

Confirming the death of Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace released a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Philip will be buried in Frogmore Gardens in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was reportedly ill and had also been admitted to the hospital due to some health complications in February. The prince's last public appearance was in July last year.

Prince Philip retired from his public role in 2017 and has since stayed out of public view since. During his active days, he helped setup a new course for the monarchy under a young queen, supported environmental causes, science and technology.

Prince Philip's life at a glance

Philip was born into a royal family on June 10, 1921, on the Greek island of Corfu. He was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and Princess Alice of Battenberg. He moved to England at the age of 7, where he lived at Kensington Palace. He joined the Royal Navy and graduated from the Britannia Royal Naval College as a top cadet.

In 1947, Philip and Elizabeth got married in Westminster Abbey. Later, he renounced his Greek title and became a British citizen. It was Elizabeth's father, King George VI, who honoured him with the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

(This is a developing story)