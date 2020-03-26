Who runs the world? Girls. And diva Malaika Arora has been proving this line ever since she came in Bollywood. Belonging to a prestigious family, after her first marriage, she still somehow managed to make her own name in the industry as a dancer. Even at the age of 46, she has the body of a goddess and she makes sure to maintain it even being quarantined.

Malaika is a fitness icon of Bollywood and there is no denying to that. While the gyms have been locked down due to coronavirus outbreak, Malaika has been keeping herself fit from the house.

Co-founder of Diva Yoga, Maliaka has always considered yoga as her strong arm. She has constantly been sharing yoga postures and with a description to ace, in the past on her social media handle. Today, she had an interactive online yoga session with her girl gang which will give you and your buddies fitness goals. Malaika along with her sister Amrita Arora and friend Kubra Sait was spotted doing yoga through video conferencing. Social media and technology have been acting like bliss in these hard times as it giving everyone the opportunity to stay connected and fit.

In the past also, Malaika has been spotted doing yoga and extensive workouts to keep herself fit.

Last week, Malaika shared a #ThrowbackThursday workout video of herself doing yoga and explaining about the importance of doing Suryanamaskar. Sharing the video in collaboration with Radio City and Mid-day, she wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday Just thought of sharing something my partner @sarvesh_shashi and I shot last year for @radiocityindia & @middayindia with @archanaapania. This is a very simple Suryanamaskar sequence that all of you at home can practise to keep yourself fit! Now, it's important more than ever to spare a few minutes from our busy lives for self-care and self-love! @reebokindia @thedivayoga .... stay safe n healthy n calm ♥️ #committedtofitness #workoutfromhome."

On the work front, Maliaka was judging India's Best Dancer along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She is giving out major relationship goals with Arjun Kapoor as the duo has been spotted together on many occasions. Recently, they were seen supporting the Janta Curfew on Sunday from Arjun's residence.