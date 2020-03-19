Malaika Arora is famous for her fitness regime and workout look. No one in Bollywood knows how to be stylishly healthy more than this diva. Malaika has been mostly spotted outside her gym or spending yoga at her home.

Even on her social media platforms, dancing diva is famous for sharing yoga poses and tips to ace them. In many of her interviews, she has admitted that yoga and workout are the ultimate mantras of her healthy life. In her yoga videos, she has advised the fans to stay fit by devoting just 15 minutes.

In the times where most of the people are self quarantined, everyone is trying to stay healthy and opt for a fitness regime that can be followed at home. Bollywood celebrities have also been sharing their #Workoutathome videos to inspire the fans. Today, the model turned actress has shared a #ThrowbackThursday workout video of herself doing yoga and explaining about the importance of doing Suryanamaskar. Sharing the video in collaboration with Radio City and Mid-day, she wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday Just thought of sharing something my partner @sarvesh_shashi and I shot last year for @radiocityindia & @middayindia with @archanaapania. This is a very simple Suryanamaskar sequence that all of you at home can practise to keep yourself fit! Now, it's important more than ever to spare a few minutes from our busy lives for self-care and self-love! @reebokindia @thedivayoga .... stay safe n healthy n calm ♥️ #committedtofitness #workoutfromhome"

'Stay safe, stay healthy'

Amid this pandemic, Malaika also shared a post urging her fans to be safe and opt for as many precautions as everyone can. She wrote,

"Hello, guys. This isn't easy or joyful to write. As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don't panic. Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be responsible for ourselves, first. It's all these little steps that are going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy.

Love,

Malaika"

Fitness diva Malaika has even co-founded Diva Yoga, a women yoga centre. The main motto of the venture is to empower a woman with great health, impeccable attitude and bring out the mental strength she possesses to break open every challenge through the powerful tools of Yoga, Mindfulness and Beyond.