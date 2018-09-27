Vivo seems to be on a roll in India this month; after launching Vivo V11 Pro and the generic V11, it launched yet another phone V9 Pro in the country.

The new Vivo V9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ FullView screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. Underneath, it comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor backed by impressive 6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo OS and a 3,260mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day. It also offers Game mode and Bike mode designed to provide lag-free experience to the users.

It also boasts 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras on the back and a 16MP front camera. The rear camera offers a host of other features such as Bokeh blur effect, Ultra HD, DOC, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse photography, Camera Filter, Live, Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty，Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection, Flash and AR Stickers.

"Innovation and enhancing customer experience have always been at the forefront of Vivo's strategy and we are constantly striving to bring the best of smartphones to our discerning consumers. With the Vivo V9Pro, we hope to provide an all-around, immersive smartphone experience backed by powerful performance, while offering affordability and reliability," Jerome Chen, CMO of Vivo India said in a statement.

The new Vivo V9 Pro costs Rs 19,990 at Amazon and Vivo online store. If you can wait a bit longer, you can get it for a special price of Rs 17,990 at the upcoming Amazon Great Indian sale, which is scheduled to go live in early October.

Key specifications of Vivo V9 Pro:

Model Vivo V9 Pro Display 6.3-inch full HD+ FullView screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU RAM 6GB Storage 64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP (F2.0) + 2MP (F2.4) with OV13855 sensor, full HD video recording, HDR

Front: 16MP (F2.0) with S5K3P9 sensor Photography apps Ultra HD, DOC, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse Photography, Camera Filter, Live, Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty, Panorama, Palm Capture, Gender Detection, Flash, AR Stickers, Take Photo, Face Beauty, Group Selfie Battery 3,260mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (v5.0), GPS Dimensions 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm Weight 150g Price Special offer at Amazon Great India sale: Rs 17,990

MRP: Rs 19,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Vivo.