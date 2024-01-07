Chip-maker Qualcomm on Sunday announced a significant expansion in Chennai with a new facility for their design centre, allocating a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore, that is likely to generate 1,600 jobs.

The Qualcomm design centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies, the company announced during the 'Global Investors' Meet' in Chennai.

Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm's global research and development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology, reinforcing the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the wireless communications industry.

"The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm's commitment to 'Make in India' and 'Design in India'. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology," said Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India.

The design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, further contributing to the growth and development of Chennai's vibrant workforce.

"We are excited about the opportunities the new Design Centre will bring to the local community," said Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center Head.

"Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm's technological advancements to new heights," he added.

