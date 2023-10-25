Chip-maker Qualcomm has launched its first generative AI-based mobile platform -- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which will be adopted for flagship devices by global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and smartphone brands.

The brands that will adopt Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 include Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, vivo, ZTE, and others. Flagship Android devices powered by the latest processor are expected to be available in the coming weeks, the company said.

"Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers. This platform unlocks a new era of generative AI enabling users to generate unique content, help with productivity, and other breakthrough use cases," Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm, said in a statement.

According to the company, this platform delivers industry-leading AI, chart-topping camera capabilities, console-defying gaming, and studio-quality audio -- all backed by the world's fastest connectivity.

"Each year, we set out to design leading features and technologies that will power our latest Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform and the next generation of flagship Android devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers," Patrick said.

