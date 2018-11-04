Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy A9 (2018) will soon hit stores in India. The company has listed the flagship camera phone on official Samsung India website.

Though there is 'Buy Now' option website, it does not take order nor does it mention the price. However, if you look into the source code (courtesy, Mobigyaan) of the webpage, Samsung is ready to give a maximum of Rs 39,000 as exchange value for Galaxy A9 if they are ready to trade in their old device, meaning the Samsung's soon-to-be-launched phone will be priced in the range between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.

For those unaware, Galaxy A9 is the world's first phone with quad-camera hardware. The rear camera module houses a 24MP main shooter with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such advanced photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo, in no time.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24MP camera with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Other stipulated features include 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution OS Android Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz quad-core + 1.8GHz quad-core) RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture

Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture

Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture

Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Front camera 24 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,800mAh Network 4G-LTE Cat.9 Add-ons The fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight 183g Colours Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink Price Expected to be around Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000

