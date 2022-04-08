IndiGo's rapid growth is filed by codeshare agreements the low-cost carrier is signing with major international airlines. Codeshare agreements between IndiGo and Qantas, and another with Jetstar is a testimony to India's low-cost carrier's growth on a global spectrum.

Qantas on Friday announced that it will start non-stop flights to Bengaluru from Sydney from September 14, 2022. There will be four weekly flights, which will operate on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For its new international route, Qantas will deploy Airbus A330-200.

Currently, Qantas operates direct flights only to Delhi. Bengaluru will be Qantas' second destination in India instead of Mumbai. By offering direct flights to Bengaluru, Qanats said the duration will be cut by almost three hours from the fastest available travel time from Sydney to Bengaluru. Tickets for the upcoming flights are already on sale, starting at Rs 78,380 for return flights.

Qantas is finalising a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, which would offer "improved one-stop access to more than 50 Indian cities" via Bengaluru, Delhi and Singapore. Under the agreement, QF coded flights will be to 41 destinations from Bengaluru, 33 from Delhi and six from Singapore.

"Our new direct flights to Bengaluru, combined with the planned codeshare with IndiGo, have the potential to reshape the way many people travel between Australia and India," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said.

Qantas also clarified that customers travelling with IndiGo will enjoy the same benefits, including baggage allowance and complimentary food and drinks for the entire journey.

Jetstar-IndiGo codeshare

IndiGo has codeshare agreements with major international airlines, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. Besides, IndiGo and Jetstar Group announced a new low-cost carrier (LCC) interline partnership, which will enable customers to book connections through Jetstar's connect platform.

Jetstar Group operates Jetstar Airways in Australia and New Zealand, Jetstar Asia in Singapore and Jetstar Japan. It covers the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region from Singapore and it will now help customers connect to Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi via Singapore with a seamless transfer of baggage.