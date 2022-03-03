As the Ukraine crisis deepens with Russian invasion, India is making serious efforts to evacuate stranded Indians from the war-torn country. While Air India joined government's rescue operation named "Operation Ganga" mission, IndiGo and SpiceJet joined the evacuation efforts. Now, IndiGo is operating 10 more evacuation flights on March 3.

Of the ten additional evacuation flights, IndiGo announced three to Rzescow and Bucharest each and two each to Budapest and Romania to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine. With this, IndiGo has contributed more than 60 percent of these relief flights to date.

@IndiGo6E will further operate 10 evacuation flights on 3rd Mar’22.3 #relief flights each to #Rzeszow & #Bucharest & 2 each to #Budapest & #Suceava (Romania) to bring back #Indians #UkraineCrisis humbled & proud to have contributed more than 60% of these relief flights till date pic.twitter.com/CdYx5JFef5 — C Lekha (@ChhaviLeekha) March 2, 2022

The first IndiGo flight took off from Delhi to Bucharest on Monday. It had started with two A321 aircraft and has since expanded its fleet to rescue Indians in Ukraine as a part of Operation Ganga.

Indians stranded in Ukraine

As per an estimate, there are a total 18,000 student stranded in war-conflict zones. However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Singhla on Tuesday said that so far 12,000 Indians have been brought out of Ukraine which is 60 per cent of the total Indians in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that around 17,000 Indian nationals have left war-torn Ukraine's borders since the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued advisory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine, and sought safge passage for Indians in the country. Soon after, Kremlin revealed that the Russian side is "trying to organise urgent evacuation of group of Indian students from Kharkiv through humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia."