PV Narasimha Rao's grandson NV Subhash has come down heavily upon the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his claims that former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao was responsible for the Babri Masjid demolition.

AIMIM posted the pictures from Noorani's Destruction of the Babri Masjid: A National Dishonou Tulika Books (2014) and wrote June 28, "No matter what awards are given history will always remember #PVNarasimhaRao as the sitting PM who not only allowed demolition of #BabriMasjid but also construction of a makeshift temple at the site. Scholar AG Noorani rightly quoted Rao as the "first BJP Prime Minister of India"."

'Neither an economic nor a social liberal'

A day later, Asaduddin Owaisi said that PV Narasimha Rao was neither an economic nor a social liberal, but he represents the worst of the cynical Congress. The AIMIM president tweeted, "Rao was neither an economic nor a social liberal, and he represents the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics and of the weak ambivalence of the Indian state in the face of challenge. — but not praise."

NV Subhash, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, was enraged over Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet. All the political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised PV for his contributions to the country. The AIMIM chief is not happy because PV opposed Nizams and Razakars in Hyderabad State and he wanted to criticise him for publicity.

BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash tweeted, "#PVNarasimhaRao was a reformer, transformer & perfomer. Everyone including#owaisi's are enjoying the fruits of economic reforms initiatied by him. Whole world is praising him except # AIMIM. Reason he opposed Nizams rule. @aimim_national."

Later in a statement on Monday, NV Subhash denied the AIMIM's claim that PV was responsible for the Babri Masjid demolition. He said terming PV as 'BJP Prime Minister' shows AIMIM's narrow mindedness.

"When the whole country was paying homage to the versatile leader, the party, which took birth in the soil of Telangana and enjoying the fruits of PV's economic reforms, is making such ridiculous comments. Though the Congress has not paid due respect to PV, Indians, irrespective of their political background and religion, always remembered him as a great visionary," said NV Subhash.