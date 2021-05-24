As the health sector in India is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the outbreak of pandemic, young doctors are shouldering the responsibility to care and treat the patients, suffering from the deadly virus.

Although the fresh MBBS pass-out doctors do not have any experience to face the prevailing unprecedented condition, they jumped into the crisis-like situation to serve the society.

"In the first five minutes of joining, I watched a COVID patient succumbing to critical conditions. I was there, I did all I could, but it wasn't enough. I still get chills reminiscing about the fateful day", recalls Dr. Shefali Verma, an intern, presently serving in the COVID care ward at Government Medical College & Hospital, Jammu.

MBBS pass-outs, Dr. Needa Dar, and Dr. Shefali Verma are among several young doctors providing exceptional services in times of COVID pandemic. They've been serving for about a month now.

Detailing their routine, doctors said, "We usually attend serious Covid patients, monitor their vitals, operate BiPAP machine, high flow and mechanical oxygen supply apparatus, and if need be, report to our seniors".

Routine of young doctors treating COVID patients

Giving details of the routine of doctors working in dedicated Corona wards, Dr. Shefali reveals, "We work around 12 hours a day, seven days a week. When we're not working, we retire back to the isolated accommodations provided to us by the government. The time is mostly spent sleeping, doing laundry, and speaking with family over occasional video conference. Not much time is left to do anything else."

"When I'm not working, I make sure I take an 8-hour sleep. Besides sleeping, laundry is another thing that consumes time", says Dr. Needa, adding, "It is ironical that a COVID patient has to isolate himself maximum for two weeks, while the doctor taking care of such patients needs to live in isolation for a far longer time."

Eating, breathing with PPE kits very difficult

The only regret these doctors have is not being able to eat and breathe properly with their PPE kits. "It isn't easy spending an entire day in a PPE kit. A couple of our colleagues suffered dehydration and tremors due to it. We also avoid eating while wearing the kits as it is neither safe nor convenient. We mostly limit our day-time meals to fruit juice, liquid foods, and water only", they said.