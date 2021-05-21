To ensure short-cut and hassle-free movement for the people engaged in health-related emergencies amid ongoing COVID lockdown, police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have introduced a unique 'green lane' concept to ensure speedier access to health workers.

Dedicated lanes have been created on the highways and other routes where only doctors, nurses, and people engaged in other medical emergencies are allowed to move.

"Green-lanes are exclusively for the health workers, including doctors, para-medical staff, to ensure speedier access to them so that they can reach to their destination without wasting any time in routine checking on different police nakas", Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, told International Business Times.

"Vehicles carrying medicines and other health equipment like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, etc are also allowed to use green-lanes to ensure their obstacle-free movement", the SSP said.

Green-lane initiative-a brainchild SSP Baramulla

Cops deployed to enforce COVID lockdown on highways and other routes have to check all vehicles plying on the roads to allow movement of only those that are allowed as per the COVID SOPs. As checking on nakas is a time-consuming exercise, SSP Baramulla has devised the green-lane mechanism to ensure free movement of those engaged in health-related emergencies.

Instead of crossing the routine nakas, police have asked all health workers to use these green lanes for hassle-free movements of their vehicles. "Those engaged in health emergencies have to show their identity cards only at these dedicated lanes and they will be allowed to proceed without any checking", the SSP said and added that this initiative is going to be introduced at other places also.

Netizens hail innovative idea

"A much-needed innovation Sir", one Twitter user, Burhan Kanth, tweeted. "This was need of the hour", said Dr. Waseem, while appreciating this innovation of J&K Police.

"With limited resources such initiatives by you is an amazing example of innovation and smart work, sending loads of blessings to you from my side", another Twitter user tweeted.

"Good Job Sir though it was difficult today, things will improve", tweeted another netizen.