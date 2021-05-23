Amid fear among people after the detection of three black fungus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, doctors assured that this disease has already been treated so there is no need to be got panicked.

Dr. Naveed Nazeer Shah, head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and head clinician for Covid-19, said that one case of the fungal infection has already successfully been operated on in the year 2020 while another strong suspect is admitted at Government Dental College Srinagar.

Eminent surgeon of Jammu, Dr. Ratanakar Sharma said, "Mucormycosis-the so-called, black fungus is not a new medical entity. Treated a case of Mucormycosis in the year 2005 in a team headed by Dr. Sanjeev Deshpande in Mumbai during my super-specialty training. The case was published in the Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery in 2006. It does not harm people with normal immune system."

"Mucormycosis is not a new disease neither is contagious. We just need to avoid self-medication like steroids, identify high-risk patients and keep blood sugar under control", Dr. Naveed Shah, posted on the micro-blogging networking site Twitter, adding, "As per HoD Oral & Maxillofacial surgery GDC Srinagar they have already successfully operated one case of Mucormycosis in Nov 2020 and another strong suspect case admitted with them. Both post covid and diabetics".

Experts warn against self-medication in black fungus cases

Health experts said that COVID patients can contract black fungus disease two to three weeks after their recovery from the virus. Experts cautioned patients with symptoms of black fungus should avoid self-medication.

Quoting doctor Parmod Kalsotra and Dr. Padam Singh, two prominent doctors of Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital Jammu, a local news agency said "Cases of black fungus were reported earlier very rare but now numbers have cases have increased manifold in India. "The symptoms of Mucormycosis depend on where in the body the fungus is growing and patients must contact doctors if they have symptoms related to Mucormycosis", they said.

Three black fungus cases detected in J&K

Three black fungus cases have been detected so far in Jammu and Kashmir. A 40-year-old patient suffering from Mucormycosis was admitted to the government medical college in Jammu on Thursday, but he succumbed on Friday.

Principal and Dean of Government Medical College Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma had stated that tests confirmed the patient to be a case of Mucormycosis, commonly called a black fungus. His blood sugar had shot up to 900 when he was brought to the hospital emergency.

The second case was detected in Jammu on Saturday and another suspect is admitted at GMC Kathua.